Kangana Ranaut Teases Fans With Glimpse Of On-going Work In Her Production House; Watch

Kangana Ranaut is often seen sharing snippets from her personal as well as her professional life on social media. The actor recently teased her fans with the work that is currently going on in her production house. She was seen getting her body scanned for film emergencies. Take a look at what the actor is up to in her production house.

Kangana Ranaut teases her fans with the work in her production house

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram handle to share two videos from her production house. In one of the videos, she was getting her body scanned for emergencies for films. In the video, her team was seen working on the scans while she was seen posing for the camera. The studio had a big wall piece that read 'Play the Wild card'. She later revealed that she is currently working on getting into the skin of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for her upcoming political drama. Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's latest Instagram story.

A sneak peek into Kangana Ranaut's Instagram

Kangana shared a long note on the occasion of International Yoga Day. She was seen posing in a white saree in front of a mural of Lord Shiva. The actor wrote, "On this auspicious occasion of #internationalyogaday I want to thank and remember the one and only Guru of all Gurus, the first Yogi, the celestial being who was called Yakshroopa which also means an alien who came from elsewhere on this planet to give humanity the gift of knowledge." She mentioned that the Yogi who gave people the gift of Yoga was called Adiyogi which means the very first yogi who is also known as Lord Shiva.

The actor also spoke about how she recovered from COVID-19. She mentioned that after her recovery, she felt like she could do everything again without hesitating. However, she said that it's a phase of false recovery. She kept feeling weak and had several relapses for a few weeks after the recovery. She concluded by sharing that the patients shouldn't underestimate the recovery period and rest. Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's photos and video on her Instagram.

Image: Kangana Ranaut's Instagram

