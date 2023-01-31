Kangana Ranaut Tells Uorfi About Uniform Civil Code, Latter’s Sarcastic Reply Goes Viral

Uorfi Javed recently reacted to one of Kangana Ranaut's tweets on Uniform Civil Code, which has caught the attention of many on social media. It all started when Uorfi Javed tweeted along the lines of ‘art is not divided by religion’.

Replying to her, Kangana tweeted, "Yes my dear Uorfi that will be an ideal world but it’s not possible unless we have The Uniform Civil Code, till the time this nation is divided in the constitution itself it will remain divide, Let’s all demand Uniform Civil Code from @narendramodi ji in 2024 Manifesto. Shall we?”

Uorfi, who is known for her unique fashion sense, was quick to respond to the Queen actor and sarcastically wrote, "Uniform would be a bad idea for me maam! I’m popular only because of my clothes."

Social media users were quick to pick on her. Many trolled her for not knowing about UCC, while others understood her sense of humour and dropped laughing emojis in the comments section.

Check out their tweets below:

Yes my dear Uorfi that will be an ideal world but it’s not possible unless we have The Uniform Civil Code, till the time this nation is divided in the constitution itself it will remain divide, Let’s all demand Uniform Civil Code from @narendramodi ji in 2024 Manifesto. Shall we? https://t.co/jJ63lKGaoq — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 30, 2023

Uniform wound be a bad idea for me maam ! 😅 I’m popular only because of my clothes . https://t.co/gIq6MkCIsf — Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 30, 2023

Uniform Civil Code

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal in India to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally irrespective of their religion, gender and sexual orientation.

Kangana's return to Twitter

Kangana Ranaut recently made her comeback on Twitter after her account was suspended in May 2021. The actor has been actively tweeting since January 24.

Kangana announced her Twitter comeback on her social media platforms. The actor is currently gearing up for her film Emergency.

About Uorfi Javed

Uorfi Javed is an actor and social media influencer, who is known for her bold fashion. She often makes headlines for her unique sartorial choices. She has appeared in daily soaps like Bade Bhaiyaa Ki Dulhaniya, Meri Durga and Bepanaah.

Uorfi recently made headlines after BJP leader Chitra Wagh filed an FIR against her for promoting 'obscenity' and 'vulgarity.'