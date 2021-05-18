Kangana Ranaut Tests Negative For COVID-19; Says 'I'm Told Not To Offend COVID Fan Clubs'

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories to share her health update. Earlier, the actor was tested positive for COVID-19 and was updating her fans about her health. She recently shared the news that she has tested negative and also mentioned that she wouldn't add more to it given she was told not to hurt the 'COVID fan clubs'.

In the story, she wrote, "Hello everyone today I tested negative for covid, I want to share a lot about how I beat the virus but I am told not to offend the covid fan clubs...Yes there are actually people out there who get offended if you show disrespect towards the virus... [facepalm emoticon] Anyway thanks for your wishes and love [heart emoticon]". Check it out.

Earlier, the actor had the actor uploaded a picture where she was meditating and in the caption, she had mentioned testing positive for COVID-19, “I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive.I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, Now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people".

The post was later on deleted from the platform after which the actor claimed that Instagram deleted the post as "some were hurt". She stated that she had heard about "terrorists and communists sympathisers" on Twitter, but she found it "awesome" to know that there was a "COVID fan club" too.

Kangana Ranaut on the work front

The actor will be next seen in Thalaivi. The movie, which was set to release in April, had been postponed due to COVID-19. It is a biographical film about the life of J. Jayalalithaa, a politician and film actor who served six times as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

