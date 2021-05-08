Kangana Ranaut Tests Positive For COVID-19, Calls It 'nothing But A Small Time Flu'

Kangana Ranaut on Saturday took to her social media handle to share that she has tested positive for COVID-19. In an Instagram post, the Queen actor wrote, "It's nothing but small-time flu which got too much press" [sic]

Kangana wrote, "I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive. I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev."

See post —

Twitter suspends Kangana Ranaut's account

Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account was permanently suspended on May 4, post her reaction to the West Bengal Assembly poll results and a lot of other tweets. According to a statement issued by the social media platform, the account repeatedly violated the Twitter policy of ‘Hateful Conduct and Abusive Behaviour.’ The micro-blogging site stated that they stand clear about strict action being taken against ‘behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm’, which has been called out furiously online as Twitter is clearly inconsistent in its actions.

"We’ve been clear that we'll take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy & Abusive Behaviour policy," a Twitter spokesperson said.

Kangana released a statement and said, "Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do, fortunately, I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still there is no end to the suffering..”

