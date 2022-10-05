Kangana Ranaut Thanks PM Modi For 'gifting AIIMS Bilaspur To Devbhoomi Himachal Pradesh'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bilaspur on the occasion of Dusshera. The hospital, for which the foundation stone was laid by PM Modi in his first tenure, in 2017, is constructed at a cost of about ₹1,470 crores in a bid to strengthen health services, read a government statement.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor, Kangana Ranaut, who hails from Himachal Pradesh has given a shoutout to PM Modi for 'gifting AIIMS Bilaspur to Devabhoomi Himachal Pradesh'. The Manikarnika star headed to her Instagram handle and shared a video montage that included a compilation of small snips from the available facilities in the hospital. "Thank You PM @NarendraModi Ji for gifting the AIIMS Bilaspur to Devbhoomi Himachal Pradesh on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami," she wrote.

More about AIIMS Bilaspur

As per the official statement, AIIMS, Bilaspur is a state-of-the-art hospital with 18 speciality and 17 super-speciality departments, 18 modular operation theatres, and 750 beds, including 64 ICU beds. Spread over 247 acres, the hospital is equipped with 24-hour emergency and dialysis facilities, and modern diagnostic machines such as ultrasonography, CT scan, and MRI among others. It also has a Jan Aushadhi Kendra and a 30-bed AYUSH block. "The hospital has also set up a Centre for Digital Health to provide health services in tribal and inaccessible areas of the state," it said. Also, specialist health services will be provided by the hospital through health camps in the inaccessible tribal and high Himalayan regions such as Kaza, Saluni, and Keylong. The hospital will admit 100 students for MBBS and 60 students for nursing courses every year.

"I am glad that AIIMS Bilaspur will be dedicated to the nation. It will ensure better healthcare facilities for people in the region. Development works worth over Rs. 3650 crores spread across various sectors will either be inaugurated or their foundation stones would be laid," PM Modi tweeted. As per the tweet, he will also inaugurate or lay foundation stones for the development works worth Rs 3650 crores spread across various sectors in the region.

PM Modi to participate in Kullu Dusshera

In order to celebrate the auspicious day of Vijayadashmi, PM Modi will also participate in Kullu Dussehra celebrations on Wednesday. "It is always a delight to be in Himachal Pradesh, which is known for its warm-hearted people and great culture. I will be attending various programmes in the state tomorrow, 5th October. This includes the Kullu Dussehra celebrations in the evening," he tweeted.

