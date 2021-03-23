Kangana Ranaut Thanks Sudarshan Pattnaik For Sand Art Tribute Created In Her Honour

Eminent sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik has created a Sand Art spectacle for Thalivi star Kangana Ranaut in order to celebrate her life and career thus far on the occasion of her birthday. As one will soon see below, Sudarshan Pattnaik has additionally congratulated the actor for her most recent National Award win, which was a result of her portrayal of Manikarnika - The Queen Of Jhansi in the 2019 film of the same name. While expressing her gratitude towards the same, the actor was quick to respond to the artist in order to let him know that she has seen the artwork and is thankful for it. The tweet can be found below.

Kangana Ranaut's response to the Pattnaik artwork dedicated to her:

About Kangana Ranaut's National Film Award Win:

The recently-concluded 67th National Film Awards saw Kangana Ranaut receiving yet another award, but this time around, it was for the 2019 historical drama, Manikarnika - The Queen Of Jhansi. The feature presentation saw her essay the queen that saved her kingdom from an invasion from the residents of a land far far away. Last time around, the actor, who is also a Padma Shri recipient, won the same for her 2015 film, Tanu Weds Manu Returns. As of now, she has received a total of four National Film Awards, which makes her only one award shy from entering into a tie with Shabana Azmi, the only female Indian actor who has won five National Film Awards to date.

As far as Kangana Ranaut's professional commitments are concerned, the actor, who was last seen in Ashwini Iyer Tiwary's Panga, quite recently unveiled the trailer of her next biographical drama, entitled Thalivi. The film will see Ranaut essay the part of the late former CM of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa. The same can be found below.

Kangana Ranaut unveils the Thalivi trailer:

Additionally, as reported earlier, she quite recently wrapped up the Mumbai schedule of a film known as Tejas, which will see her play a pilot. It is also a known fact that Kangana Ranaut's first all-female led actioner, entitled Dhaakad, is currently under production. More details regarding her projects will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available by either the actor or the people who represent her.