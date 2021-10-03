Kangana Ranaut Thanks 'Thakur Saab' Mrunal For Her Post Praising 'Thalaivii'

Batla House actor Mrunal Thakur took to her Twitter account on Sunday and shared how 'mesmerised' she was after watching Kangana Ranaut's latest success, Thalaivii. In her tweet, she also applauded the actor for her 'spectacular performance'. Ranaut then shared Thakur's tweet on her Instagram story and thanked her for her kind words. Mrunal Thakur tweeted about Thalaivii after she had watched it and had heaps of praise to give Kangana Ranaut. She wrote that it was a delight for her to watch the 'beautifully made masterpiece'. She also commended Ranaut on her performance in the political drama. She wrote, "Watched #Thalaivii today. What a delight to witness such a beautifully made masterpiece and what a spectacular performance by #KangnaRanaut Totally mesmerised!."

Watched #Thalaivii today. What a delight to witness such a beautifully made masterpiece & what a spectacular performance by #KangnaRanaut

Totally mesmerised! — Mrunal Thakur (@mrunal0801) October 2, 2021

Kangana Ranaut then shared the link to the tweet on her Instagram story and thanked the actor for her kind words. She wrote, "Thank you Thakur saab". Thalaivii revolved around the life of Jayalalithaa, who was fondly referred to as Amma, right from her debut in the Bollywood industry as a teenager to her entry into the world of politics. The film became one of the first few to get a theatrical release.

Other personalities from the film industry also lauded Ranaut for her work in the film. Ekta Kapoor began by mentioning, "This is a post that’s coming out of an overwhelmed me. Saw Thalaivii last night and am stunned by the magnitude of scale, perfection, the detailing and the nuanced performances". She also mentioned that the director had managed to bring out the best in every character and called Kangana 'an actor par excellence, in a league of her own'. She further penned down, "Kangna makes this film probably one of the most watchable experiences of the year."

Apart from being released on the big screen, the film was also released on Netflix in Hindi on September 25. Helmed by AL Vijay, the film has been ranking number one on the online streaming platform for a while now. Ranaut is extremely honoured by this and often posts screenshots of the same on her social media account. She recently posted the screenshot and mentioned that the film was not 'trending' but was 'glued' to the top. She also mentioned that it has been a wonderful experience for the entire team behind the film.

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut, @mrunalthakur