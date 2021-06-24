Kangana Ranaut To Don Director's Cap For 'Emergency', Says 'no One Can Direct It Better'

Actress Kangana Ranaut who has a host of films lined up for release this year will be sitting on the director’s seat for her next film Emergency. Kangana took to Koo to share that she will be directing her upcoming project based on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s life. She even revealed that the film will be helmed by Ritesh Shah, who has films like Pink, Kahaani, Kahaani 2, and others to his credit.

Kangana Ranaut to direct upcoming film Emergency

She shared her thoughts on helming the political drama and wrote that ‘This is going to be a tremendous journey.’ “Pleased to wear director’s hat again, after working on Emergency for more than a year I finally figured no one can direct it better than me. Collaborating with fabulous writer Ritesh Shah, even if it means sacrificing on various acting assignments I am determined to do it, my excitement is high. This is going to be a tremendous journey, my leap to another league #Emergency #Indira,” she wrote on Koo.

In an earlier statement, the National Award-winning actress had clarified that the forthcoming film Emergency is not a biopic, but a political drama. She said, “It is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi. It is a grand period film. To be precise, it is a political drama that will help my generation to understand the socio-political landscape of current India.” Earlier on June 23, the actress took to her Instagram stories and shared that she scanned her body for the movie in order to 'get into the skin of Indira Gandhi'. "Body scans for film Emergency, time to get into Madam Prime Minister Indira Gandhiji's skin," she wrote, adding a video showing pre-production work at her production house Manikarnika Films.

Meanwhile, Kangana is gearing up for the release of her other film Thalaivi, which revolves around the life of late politician Jayalalithaa. A few days ago, the Tamil version of Thalaivi was granted a 'U' certificate. Apart from Thalaivi, she will also be seen in patriotic drama Tejas and Dhaakad.



IMAGE: KANGANARANAUT/Instagram



