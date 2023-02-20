Kangana Ranaut To Enter Politics? Actress Says 'I Want To...'

Kangana Ranaut, whose Twitter account was recent restored, did a #AskKangana session on the microblogging site. Many fans flooded her with questions on various subjects and one of the queries posed to her was regarding her entry into politics. While Kangana has time and again spoken on this matter, her response during the Twitter interation with the fan on social media has given some clarity on her political ambitions.

Will Kangana Ranaut enter politics?

Kangana Ranaut was questioned by a Twitter user, "When is your entry into politics?" To this, she responded, "I am not sure …. I want to do more work as an artist."

I am not sure …. I want to do more work as an artist #askkangana https://t.co/AiCjjKHSSI — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 20, 2023

Time and again, Kangana has shared her views on various political matters in interviews as well as on social media. Her unfiltered views on Farmers' Protests and West Bengal poll violence led to the suspension of her Twitter account back in 2021. She made her comeback on the social media platform earlier in January.

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming films

On the movies front, Kangana Ranaut will play the role of a fighter pilot in Tejas. The release date of the film has been pushed several times in the past and fans are waiting eagerly for an update regarding the movie.