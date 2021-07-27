Kangana Ranaut To Face Warrant If She Doesn't Appear In Javed Akhtar Defamation Case

On July 27, 2021, the Metropolitan Magistrate court at Andheri has granted a last chance to the Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut to appear before it in the defamation case filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar. The court has made it clear that a bailable warrant will be issued against the Manikarnika actor if she fails to be present for the upcoming hearing.

Kangana Ranaut's latest hearing in Javed Akhtar defamation case

An advocate representing Ranaut has told the court that the actor was not in the country so she would not be present during the hearing held on Tuesday. The actor had sought exemption from her personal appearance. Jay Bharadwaj, an advocate representing Javed Akhtar, had opposed the exemption and argued for the issuance of a bailable warrant since Kangana Ranaut had not appeared on any given dates.

After listening to both sides and because of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate RR Khan has permitted Kangana Ranaut an exemption for the day. However, he added that if Kangana Ranaut fails to appear at the next hearing, a bailable warrant will be issued against the Tanu Weds Manu actor. The court adjourned the matter for September 1, 2021.

Previously, when Kangana Ranaut challenged the warrant issued against her, the Magistrate Court rejected it. Thus, Ranaut has now moved to the Bombay High Court in order to seek to quash it. The actor had explained that the case initiated by the Magistrate Court was "without any application of judicial mind". She added that the Magistrate had failed to examine the witness named in the complaint on oath as per Section 200 (read with Section 202 (2) of CrPC.

Earlier, the Bollywood lyricist and poet had moved the Magistrate court against the actor by claiming that her statement amounted to the offence of criminal defamation under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The defamation case against the actor came after statements she made in reference to the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput that is being investigated by the CBI.

IMAGE: PTI

