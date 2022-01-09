Last Updated:

Kangana Ranaut To Katrina Kaif, Best Dressed Bollywood Celebrities Of The Week

From Kangana Ranaut, Rashmika Mandanna to the newlywed Katrina Kaif, here are the best dressed Bollywood divas that turned heads this week.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Kangana Ranaut
Instagram/@kanganaranaut_fp

Kangana Ranaut's glamorous airport look is something that will stay in fans' hearts rent-free. She stunned in a blue saree with a golden border and looked like a royal queen in a pearl necklace.

Rashmika Mandanna
Instagram/@rashmikamandanna

Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna shared a picture of her in a white sleeveless turtle neck, which she wore underneath a pantsuit. She accessorised her look with a golden chain and earrings.

Madhuri Dixit Nene
Instagram/@madhuridixitnene

Madhuri Dixit has one of the best ethnic wear wardrobes in Bollywood. The diva's latest picture saw her in a black long Kurti and a matching long skirt with colourful accents.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl

Who needs anything else when one has a perfect Dior outfit and bag in their wardrobe. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest Dior look got all of her fans hooked to her style.

Sara Ali Khan
Instagram/@saraalikhan95

Sara Ali Khan's white lacy top was surely a statement piece that every woman would want to see in her wardrobe.

Nushrratt Bharuccha
Instagram/@nushrrattbharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha gave away the Boss Lady vibes with her latest pictures. She wore a red, grey and black coloured blouse and matching pants.

Shweta Tiwari
Instagram/@shweta.tiwari

Shweta Tiwari raised the temperature with her latest pictures in a rosegold saree. 

Tara Sutaria
Instagram/@tarasutaria

Tara Sutaria's white and silver lehenga was surely the highlight of the entire week. She looked like a piece of art in an ethnic outfit with intricate work.

Katrina Kaif
Varinder Chawla

Katrina Kaif's latest airport look was a perfect blend of comfort and style. The newlywed looked stunning in a baggy black hoodie over a pair of later pants.

Tags: Kangana Ranaut, Katrina kaif, tara sutaria
