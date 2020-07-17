Kangana Ranaut Vouches To 'return Padma Shri' If She Can't Prove Claims In Sushant's Case

Kangana Ranaut has been the most prominent names to take on the big names of the film industry and highlight unfavourable industry practices in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. As outrage grew against the star kids and nepotism and favouritism, the actor has found support from many other celebrities like Shekhar Kapur, Abhay Deol. The Queen star now claimed that she was ready to return her Padma Shri if she could not prove her statements in the investigation of the case.

Kangana recently spoke to Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami from her hometown Manali. In the exclusive interview, she confirmed that she had been summoned by the Mumbai Police in the case and was ready to testify to the investigation team.

“They summoned me, and I asked them too, that I’m in Manali, that you can send somebody to take my statement, but I have not received anything after that. I am telling you, if I have said anything, which I can’t testify, which I can’t prove, and which is not in public domain, I will return my Padma Shri," Kangana said.

"I don’t deserve it. I am not that person who will go on record (to make such statements), and everything that I have said is in public domain,” she said.

Apart from three National Awards, Kangana Ranaut was honoured with the Padma Shri earlier this year.

Kangana had made headlines for slamming the ‘negative reportage’ related to Sushant, including blind items in his name. She also shared that many celebrities had similarly targetted, claiming that she ‘will commit’ suicide too. The actor took the names of Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra and Mahesh Bhatt in the ‘campaign’ against Sushant.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rhea Chakraborty, Sanjana Sanghi, Mukesh Chhabra have been among the names, 36 in all to be questioned by Mumbai Police in connection with Sushant's death, which took place on June 14. There were reports that Shekhar Kapur too was set to be summoned, and then it was reported that he will send his statement personally to the police.

