Last Updated:

Kangana Ranaut To Shahid Kapoor, Bollywood Celebs Spotted Keeping Their Best Foot Forward

Kangana Ranaut, Tara Sutaria, Shahid Kapoor to Janhvi, Bollywood celebrities spotted keeping their best foot forward in the city today.

Written By
Aakash Ghosh
Jhanvi Kapoor
1/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in the city as she looks ravishing with baby pink leggings under a loose grey top.

Shahid Kapoor
2/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Shahid Kapoor was photographed wearing a brown blazer and a black shirt. To complete his edgy style, the attractive actor wore sunglasses.

Kangana Ranaut
3/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

The Queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut looks elegant yet comfortable in white outfit complimenting it with black shades. 

Mrunal Thakur
4/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Mrunal was dressed in a fashionable ensemble that included a white shirt, matching blazer, and colourful patchwork pants. She accessorised with a pair of fashionable sunglasses.

Karan Kundra
5/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Karan Kundrra looks handsome in this outfit from his shooting site.

Tara Sutaria
6/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Tara Sutaria looks absolutely adorable in red for 'Heropanti 2' promotions

Malaika Arora
7/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora who is known for her outstanding fashion sense and gorgeous clothes turned heads in the city today.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: kangana ranaut, shahid kapoor, bollywood
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Oscars 2022 Red Carpet: Zoe Kravitz, Zendaya and more stars raise glamour quotient

Oscars 2022 Red Carpet: Zoe Kravitz, Zendaya and more stars raise glamour quotient
From Sophie Turner to Julia Fox, glimpse of best-dressed celebs at Oscars 2022 After-party

From Sophie Turner to Julia Fox, glimpse of best-dressed celebs at Oscars 2022 After-party
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com