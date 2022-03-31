Kangana Ranaut To Shahid Kapoor, Bollywood Celebs Spotted Keeping Their Best Foot Forward

Quick links:
Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in the city as she looks ravishing with baby pink leggings under a loose grey top.
Shahid Kapoor was photographed wearing a brown blazer and a black shirt. To complete his edgy style, the attractive actor wore sunglasses.
The Queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut looks elegant yet comfortable in white outfit complimenting it with black shades.
Mrunal was dressed in a fashionable ensemble that included a white shirt, matching blazer, and colourful patchwork pants. She accessorised with a pair of fashionable sunglasses.
