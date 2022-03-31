Kangana Ranaut To Soon Direct Solo Project After 'Manikarnika'; 'I Will Also Star In It'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has been setting high benchmarks with her acting with several National Awards in her kitty. Starting her journey in showbiz at an early age, the actor has achieved fame in the film industry. With her illustrious career graph, the actor is now gearing up to announce a solo directorial project soon.

From Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi to Thalaivii, the actor has been expanding her horizon. Now, during her recent conversation with ANI, the Queen actor disclosed her aspirations about stepping into directions solo and being the torchbearer of an amazing project soon.

Kangana Ranaut to direct solo project soon

"I will soon be coming up with my solo directorial project that will also be produced by me and I will also star in the project too,” she said. Kangana has already co-directed her 2019 drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi with Krish Jagarlamudi. The movie that starred Kangana in lead is based on the life of Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was released on January 25, 2019. The film performed well internationally and in India in its theatrical run. The film broke the record of highest single-day earner for a female-driven film in India previously held by Ranaut's own Tanu Weds Manu: Returns and the highest first weekend collections for a female driven film in India.

Apart from direction, the 35-year-old Padma Shri awardee also ventured into production and launched her own production house Manikarnika Films last year. Her debut film as a producer Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in lead roles is slated for release this year. The dark comedy-drama will release in theatres before streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

She will also be producing her upcoming projects Emergency and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda.

Apart from these, Kangana's upcoming projects include Dhaakad, Tejas, and The Incarnation: Sita. Currently, she is hosting the OTT reality show Lock Upp. The reality show has been garnering much love and appreciation, especially the actor who has been hailed as a great host. Going by the TRP that the show is receiving has got a terrific response from the viewers.

