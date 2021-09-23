Last Updated:

Kangana Ranaut To Sushmita Sen; Celebrities Spotted Across Mumbai In Stylish Outfits

Right from Kangana Ranaut to Sushmita Sen, here are a few celebrities who were spotted across Mumbai on September 23, in stylish attire.

Hema Malini
Image: Varindar Chawla

Hema Malini was spotted at the airport in a yellow traditional outfit. She also wore a traditional red mask, that matched her handbag.

Sushmita Sen
Image: Varindar Chawla

Sushmita Sen was snapped at a dubbing studio in Bandra as she donned a black long-sleeve top and blue jeans.

Sushmita Sen
Image: Varindar Chawla

Sushmita Sen was spotted in Bandra on September 23 as she waved at the camera with a classy neon handbag and sunglasses.

Kangana Ranaut
Image: Varindar Chawla

Kangana Ranaut was snapped at the airport in an elegant white and gold saree. She donned delicate gold jewellery and wore sunglasses too.

Neha Dhupia
Image: Varindar Chawla

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi enjoyed a laugh as they lovingly looked at their daughter, Mehr, who wore an adorable pink and white outfit.

Angad Bedi
Image: Varindar Chawla

Angad Bedi was spotted carrying his daughter, Mehr, as he donned an all-blue outfit.

Neha Dhupia
Image: Varindar Chawla

Neha Dhupia struck a pose for the camera in an aqua-marine outfit, as she held a bright orange handbag in her hand.

Chitrangada Singh
Image: Varindar Chawla

Spotted at a dubbing studio in Khar, Chitrangada Singh donned a gorgeous summer dress as she took off her mask to smile for the camera.

Disha Patani
Image: Varindar Chawla

Disha Patani stepped out of her car in a pink jogger set. She paired her outfit with orange sneakers and a hot pink handbag.

