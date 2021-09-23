Kangana Ranaut To Sushmita Sen; Celebrities Spotted Across Mumbai In Stylish Outfits

Last Updated: 23rd September, 2021 22:14 IST

Disha Patani stepped out of her car in a pink jogger set. She paired her outfit with orange sneakers and a hot pink handbag.

Spotted at a dubbing studio in Khar, Chitrangada Singh donned a gorgeous summer dress as she took off her mask to smile for the camera.

Neha Dhupia struck a pose for the camera in an aqua-marine outfit, as she held a bright orange handbag in her hand.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi enjoyed a laugh as they lovingly looked at their daughter, Mehr, who wore an adorable pink and white outfit.

Kangana Ranaut was snapped at the airport in an elegant white and gold saree. She donned delicate gold jewellery and wore sunglasses too.

Sushmita Sen was spotted in Bandra on September 23 as she waved at the camera with a classy neon handbag and sunglasses.

Hema Malini was spotted at the airport in a yellow traditional outfit. She also wore a traditional red mask, that matched her handbag.

