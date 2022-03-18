Kangana Ranaut To Work With 'The Kashmir Files' Director Vivek Agnihotri? Details Inside

Director Vivek Agnihotri is currently riding high on the massive success of his latest thriller The Kashmir Files starring National award-winning actors like Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and more notable faces. Based on the video interviews of the first generation of victims of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus that took place in 1990. Apart from the cast's stellar performance and cinematography, the movie is being commended for shedding light on an important event in history that was hidden from the people of India for over three decades.

From netizens to celebrities, the film garnered massive praise and was even declared tax-free in states like Goa, Madhya Pradesh, UP, Uttarakhand and more in a bid to attract people to the ticket windows. One celebrity, in particular, spoke highly of the movie. Actor Kangana Ranaut shared her honest feedback on the Vivek Agnihotri directorial venture and believed it depicted the dark truth. Appeared to be impressed by the director's work, fresh reports suggest that the Queen actor is in talks to collaborate with The Tashkent Files director.

Kangana Ranaut to collaborate with Vivek Agnihotri?

If the reports from Bollywood Hungama are to be believed, the 48-year-old filmmaker has several ideas in store and he has discussed one of his ideas with Ranaut. Moreover, the source from the outlet also revealed that the 34-year-old actor has shown 'keen interest' in working with Agnihotri on a venture. Furthermore, the source also revealed that the duo 'bond well together' and share 'similar ideologies'.

Considering the above reasons, a collaboration was bound to happen as the talks of the venture are in 'very early stages'. They also revealed that an official announcement will be made soon as things get finalized as there have only been a 'couple of meetings between the two'.

It is important to note that there has been no confirmation from the actor or the director regarding the same.

As mentioned earlier, the Dhakkad actor spoke very highly of Agnihotri's film as in an interview with ANI, the actor stated, ''I really liked the film. It depicts the dark truth, which has been hidden from us. The youth should see how the cancer of our nation, the Tukde gang is exposed in this film," she continued, ''It should be made tax-free all across. I congratulate Vivek ji, Pallavi ji and Anupam ji. They have washed all the sins of Bollywood.''

