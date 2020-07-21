Kangana Ranaut Slams Reports Of Sushant Being 'mentally Ill'; Asks 'Isn’t It Against Law?'

Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handle on Tuesday to slam reports of Sushant Singh Rajput being "mentally ill". The actor has been very vocal about her thoughts on Sushant Singh Rajput’s sad demise. And once again the actor opened up about the reports that have been making rounds on the internet about Sushant's passing away.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kangana Ranaut wrote saying that suddenly there are many news reports from the Mumbai Police making rounds that Sushant was “mentally ill”. She further went on to write that one of Sushant’s many psychiatrists who he met occasionally has claimed this and added, “can he prove it? Isn’t it against law to disclose medical history even if he had any?” Take a look at her tweet below.

Suddenly many news reports from Mumbai Police doing rounds that Sushant was "mentally ill", one of many psychiatrics who he met occasionally has claimed.

Wow!!!can he prove it? Isn’t it against law to disclose medical history even if he had any ? — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 21, 2020

Fans react

Fans and netizens are in full support on seeing this post. They comment section of the post has been flooded with several tweets and messages regarding Kangana’s tweet. One of the fans wrote, “All the lobby members trying their best to deflect their role in Sushant's death. Let them try, the public knows everything!” and the other one wrote, “It takes a lot of guts to stand against the odds ..more power to u Kangana ma’am”. Take a look at a few tweets below.

People are no longer buying the mental health defence any longer. As if being mentally ill is being any less human. — Phoenixrising (@ivenkyj) July 21, 2020

It takes a lot of guts to stand against the odds ..more power to u kangna mam❤️🙌 — maira (@MairaSaha) July 21, 2020

All the lobby members trying their best to deflect their role in Sushant's death. Let them try, public knows everything! — Smriti (@khaali_bottle) July 21, 2020

WAS HIS PSYCHIATRIST MAHESH BHAT'S FRIEND ? — Mahira Srivastava (@mahira_2006) July 21, 2020

During an exclusive interview with Republic World, Kangana called Mumbai Police's ongoing investigation into the death of actor Sushant, a 'complete sham.' The actor claimed the police have failed to identify and summon "the real powerful people" in the show biz who, according to Kangana, are accountable for the troubled life and tragic death of Sushant.

During a conversation with Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Kangana exposed the Bollywood "suicide gang" by naming, among others, producer-director Mahesh Bhatt and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar as a part of it.

Following the interview with Republic TV, several other comments by Kangana went viral. The actor also urged Mumbai Police to question Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra. She also struck out on Bhatt's involvement with the relationship between Sushant and Rhea Chakraborty, thus accusing filmmakers of 'systematically sabotaging' his career.

#KanganaSpeaksToArnab | Kangana Ranaut minces no words on Nation Wants To Know with Arnab Goswami. Stay tuned to watch here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei@KanganaTeam pic.twitter.com/0oH2CAU9kS — Republic (@republic) July 17, 2020

