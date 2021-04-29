Kangana Ranaut Urges Fans To Register For COVID-19 Vaccine, Says ‘no Time For Self-pity'

As India will begin with the third and largest COVID-19 vaccine drive from May 1 which will inoculate all citizens 18 and above, actress Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and urged fans to register. The actress recorded a video and requested the people to not give in to negative thoughts or get demotivated in these uncertain times to beat the deadly virus. She spoke about the collective responsibility of all to battle the virus at an individual level.

Kangana Ranaut sends a message to fans to register for vaccine

Kangana began the video and said, “I notice many people sound very demotivated and are feeling negative about the situation. I feel this is not the time for self-pity because people who are dealing with it, have no time to get disheartened, they are in the middle of a battle. For those who are overthinking, let me tell you every generation has fought epidemics or pandemics, be it the Spanish flu, tuberculosis, or plague. So, why do you think you are special?"

As the country grapples with the current situation in the country, the actress spoke about the recovery rate of the disease after inoculation. “There are doctors, medical experts who are saying that if one takes the first dose of the vaccine then chances of recovery are high and that one does not need hospitalisation as they can cure themselves at home only with just mild symptoms. Please do not spread rumours about the vaccine and scare people anymore.”

At last, she concluded the video and said, “There were many members of my family who did not want to get vaccinated. But I ensured that all of them got registered and made them understand why it is important. On May 1, I will go (for vaccination) with my family and my staff. I urge you to do the same. if we want to beat this virus, all of us have to endeavour at an individual level and fight it out.”



(Image credit: @KanganaTeam/ Twitter/ PTI)