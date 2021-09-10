Kangana Ranaut Urges To Promote Indian Films, Calls It 'way To Make Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is keeping her fingers crossed for her upcoming political release Thalaivii, recently shared her views about discouraging Hollywood movies. The actor who will be seen playing a titular role in the forthcoming release laid emphasis on promoting Indian stories from different languages. The actor, who was in the national capital to promote her film, told the reporters about her urge to promote the Indian film industry. The 34-year-old actor elucidated upon the matter during the press conference and said, “We need to discourage American and English movies as they are taking over our screens. We need to behave like one nation. We need to stop dividing ourselves like North India or South India. We need to enjoy our own films first, be it Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, or Punjabi.”

The actor further stated that Hollywood has destroyed French, Italian, German, and other industries by creating a global monopoly.“This is what they are doing here also… We don’t appreciate each other, and rather see the dubbed versions of Lion King or Jungle Book. But we will not give a dubbed version of a Malayalam film a chance. This will not work in our favour. We must keep our people and our industry our priority. This is the way to make an Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” she added.

Kangana’s latest outing Thalaivi has been directed by AL Vijay. It will simultaneously release in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu languages. The film is penned by KV Vijayendra Prasad, Madhan Karky, and Rajat Arora. The Manikarnika star who will be seen essaying the role of late former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa in the latest release opined about her perception of politicians. She even revealed how it got changed after she took charge of the role.

“We usually see politicians from a certain lens but in reality, we don’t know anything about their lives and how they become what they are… But when I took on this role, I realised how tough the job is and how much hard work it requires… I believe that we are often harsh towards politicians because of their political success,” she quipped.

Image: KANGANARANAUT/Instagram