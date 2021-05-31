Kangana Ranaut Visits Golden Temple For 1st Time After COVID Recovery, Left 'speechless'

In her first trip after recovering from COVID-19, Kangana Ranaut visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab on Monday morning. The actor wrote that it was her first-ever visit to the shrine. She was bowled over by the Golden Temple’s divinity and beauty.

Kangana Ranaut visits Golden Temple

Kangana visited the Golden Temple along with her family members, mother Asha, sister Rangoli, and nephew Prithvi. The actor was dressed in a light-coloured salwar kameez for the visit. She had donned a face mask as security officials escorted the family around the venue.

She posted photographs on Instagram where she was seen praying and performing the rituals. In one snap, she had Prithvi in her arms, and her mother and sister were with her for the other pics.

The Queen star, who was born and brought in Manali, also stated that despite hailing from North, and despite her family members visiting Golden Temple many times, it was her first visit. The 34-year-old stated that she was ’speechless’ and ‘stunned’ by the experience at the Temple.

Meanwhile, Kangana had recently announced that she had recovered from COVID-19. She had expressed her delight about being able to meet her family, friends and relatives, after being isolated from them during the recovery.

"Most challenging during Covid was the isolation, it was lovely meeting friends and relatives today in Manali, going to meet grandmaa tom in Mandi..." (sic) she had posted on Instagram.

On the professional front, she has multiple films in her kitty at the moment. This includes Thalaivi, where she lays the role of former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalitha, action films like Dhaadak and Tejas, a film on Indira Gandhi and a digital venture Tiku Weds Sheru.

