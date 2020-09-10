Kangana Ranaut Visits Her Bandra Office After BMC's Demolition, HC Continues Stay Order

Just moments after Bombay High Court adjourned the matter, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, on Thursday, visited her office demolished by the BMC in Bandra's Pali Hill. The Queen actor was accompanied by her sister - Rangoli Chandel - on her first visit to her office since its demolition on Wednesday. The property from where she operated her production house Manikarnika Films was razed down by the BMC while the actor was on her way to Bombay from Manali.

High Court adjourns matter

The Bombay High Court, on Thursday, adjourned its hearing till September 22 in the case of demolition of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's property by the BMC. The HC has directed that the interim stay on the demolition, enforced on Wednesday, shall continue till the next hearing. The bench comprising of Justices SJ Kathawalla and RI Chagla has directed Kangana Ranaut to file her amended petition by September 14 and has asked the BMC to file a response by September 18.

Arguments in court

The Queen actor's counsel Rizwan Siddiquee, on Thursday, urged the bench to provide some time as he needs to amend the petition to state additional facts to file a rejoinder to BMC's affidavit. On the other hand, BMC's counsel - Joel Carlos - submitted that the petitioner (Kangana) has no case that her building is approved and that the construction was sanction. BMC also urged the bench to pass an order stating that the Bollywood actor should not make any alterations or carry out any construction while the demolition is stayed, to which the court agreed.

Kangana’s home demolished

A portion of Kangana’s office-cum-residential property that ran her production house Manikarnika Films, situated at Pali Hill in Mumbai’s Bandra, was demolished on Wednesday. This was after two days of drama, first with officials examining the property and pasting a ‘stop work’ notice on the next day over alleged illegal constructions. Giving her 24 hours to produce permission, the BMC swung into action as soon as the time lapsed.

The actor was on her way to Mumbai from Manali when the incident occured. Most of the damage was already done as the Bombay High Court stayed further action, and condemned the ‘malafide action’ of the BMC.

