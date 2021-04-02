Kangana Ranaut Visits Srinathji Temple In Udaipur, Quips She 'met Krishna'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is often seen sharing pictures from her personal life as well as her professional life on social media. The actor recently went to Nathdwara in Rajasthan. She visited the Srinathji temple and shared a few pictures from her visit. Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's photos.

Kangana Ranaut visits the Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan

Kangana took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures from her visit to Shrinathji temple. She wrote that she 'met Shrinathji and always loved Krishna'. She added, "I love Krishna consciousness but nothing ever came close to this experience." She stood in front of the enormous idol of Krishna and couldn't hold back her tears. She also shared that she did not want to leave the temple as she enjoyed the vibe. "For a moment this was it, all of it, nothing before nothing beyond, still shaking, Jai Shri Krishna," she wrote.

Kangana wore a red Bandhi work salwar suit. She also wore a gold headband with a maangtika. She accessorized her outfit with a golden choker on her neck. She was seen talking to the people at the temple and in other pictures, she walked out of the temple. As soon as Kangana shared her pictures from Srinathji, her fans flooded her comments section with heart and fire emojis. They wrote, "Jai Shri Ram" in the comments. They also mentioned that she looked stunning in the outfit. Take a look at the comments on Kangana Ranaut's photos.

Before reaching Udaipur, the actor shared a couple of pictures of herself posing in her jet. She wore a white saree and white flowers in her hair. She mentioned that she was going to Udaipur to meet a very special person. She also shared an aerial view of the set of her upcoming film, Tejas. She revealed that they shot on the border of India-Pakistan with extreme weather conditions. Here are some pictures from Kangana Ranaut's Instagram.

Kangana Ranaut's movies

Kangana was last seen in Panga starring Jassie Gill in the lead role along with her. She won the National Film Award for Best Actress at the 67th National Film Awards for the role of Jaya Nigam. Kangana Ranaut's movies that she is currently working on include Dhaakad and Tejas. She recently dropped the trailer of her upcoming film Thalaivi and even released a song Chali Chali.

