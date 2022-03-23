Kangana Ranaut Visits Vaishno Devi On Her B'day With Sister; 'looking Forward To The Year'

Known for her bold mannerism and opinionating her views, actor Kangana Ranaut has walked a long path while giving out several commercial hits. Starting from films like Gangster to Manikarnika, the actor has worked really hard to achieve fame. Now, on her 35th birthday today, Kangana visited Vaishno Devi shrine to seek blessings on the special day.

The Thalaivii star took to Instagram and shared pictures from her visit, where she can be seen happily posing while seeking blessings. In the picture, the actor can be seen wearing a blue suit with red printed pants and a yellow dupatta on her forehead. Apart from Kangana, her sister Rangoli Chandel also accompanied her to the holy shrine.

Kangana Ranaut visits Vaishno Devi on her birthday

While sharing the pictures, the actor penned a special note while exuberating happiness and wrote, "Today on the occasion of my birthday…. Visited Bhagwati Shri Vaishnodevi Ji… with her and my parent's blessings looking forward to this year. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings."

Rangoli also took to her Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of their trip to Vaishno Devi, where they can be seen enjoying the weather in a chopper. In another, she penned a special note for her sister and called her 'a source of light.' "Dear sister, you are a source of light and inspiration, your kindness and love are so pure that were are so lucky to have you in our lives. Wish you the best and Happy Happy birthday to you, my darling sister. Early morning darshan at #VaishnoDevi."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor recently made her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor's reality show Lock Upp. Apart from this, he will next be seen in Dhakaad, Tejas. Kangana is also set to make her debut as a producer with production house Manikarnika Films titled Tiku Weds Sheru. The film stars actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur in the lead role. She will also be seen in a film based on Emergency and a biopic on Indira Gandhi.

IMAGE: Instagram/KanganaRanaut