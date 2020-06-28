Kangana Ranaut Vs Priyanka Chopra: Who Styled Red Sleeveless Midi Outfit Better?

Most of the celebrities are nowadays choosing popular brands and their trendy clothing, which at times lead to fashion face-offs between them. It is observed that since they do so, fans also love to watch them in style similar outfits with different manners. Some like to give a touch of originality with a twist, while others keep it elegant and sporty. In either case, we always get some quirky and different styles to see from the popular Bollywood actors. One of the face-offs that have come up is between two beautiful divas in a pantsuit, Bollywood divas Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra who wore a sleeveless red outfit that was a similar one but styled in their unique way.

Who wore bright red sleeveless apparel better?

Kangana Ranaut in this dazzling red dress

Firstly, we will talk about Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. The 35-year-old actor always makes it a point to mark her fashion statement as an inspiration for her fans and followers. The Queen actor looked gorgeous as she pulled off this ravishing red midi dress which has a plunging neckline. The red sleeveless dress that Ranaut donned is from when she attended the Reebok Fit To Fight awards in New Delhi. Kangana Ranaut opted for a monotone look along with light makeup and glossy lips. She completed her look with red stilettoes and no-accessories at all.

Priyanka Chopra in this bold red look

Next, we move on to Priyanka Chopra. The popular Bollywood fashionista is dressed in this spectacular red dress with a plunging neckline designed by Ulyana Sergeenko. Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in this bright red midi dress. This red sleeveless attire was worn by Priyanka Chopra when she shot for ABC’s talent show The Gong Show. For her hairstyle, she opted for a neat ponytail. Along with that, Priyanka Chopra also made her look more elegant with pearl white pumps, a red lip shade and added zing with minimal accessories and a natural skin tone. The actor complemented her look with kohl eyes and perfect brows making her face look on point.

Image credit: ABC Show (YouTube)

