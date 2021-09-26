Kangana Ranaut Walks Down Memory Lane, Shares Throwback Pictures From School Days On IG

Actor Kangana Ranaut who will be seen playing the role of Sita in the upcoming film The Incarnation — SITA, decided to take some time off her busy schedule and travel down memory lane. The actor on Saturday dug out some pictures from her childhood and shared them with her fans. Kangana, who was last seen in Thalaivii reminisced her school days with the posts. Kangana took to her Instagram to share a couple of pictures of her from her childhood days. In the first picture she shared, the actor could be seen wearing her school uniform along with her sister Rangoli Chandel. Sharing the image of her young self posing on a field, Kangana wrote, "Small school in the valley called Hill View ... the year 1998. Himachal Pradesh."

A bit later, the actor posted yet another picture showing little Kangana posing at a temple. "Found another gem ha ha ...From school picnic to a temple premises.... Jai Mata di," she captioned the Instagram post. The throwback posts were well received by her fans who showered love in the comments section. While many commented how cute the pictures were, some pointed out how ‘smart’ she looked from her young days.

Kangana Ranaut recalls playing Sita at the age of 12 while sharing the poster

Kangana recently talked about her role in the upcoming mythological film The Incarnation — SITA. The actor also reminisced the time she played Sita in her childhood. Recalling the time she played the character in a play, the actor shared a picture on her Instagram stories and wrote, “I also played Sita as a child when I was 12 years old in a school play haha…Siya Ramchandra Ki Jai.”

Apart from this, the Manikarnika actor also reacted to director Alaukik Desai’s tweet where he welcomed the actor on board for the role in the forthcoming mythological film. Responding to his tweet, the actor shared a snippet of the post on her Instagram story and wrote, “Thank you for this opportunity.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen in Emergency, Dhaakad and Tejas as well. Currently, the actor’s latest outing Thalaivii is on its run in theatres as well as OTT platforms.

Image: Instagram