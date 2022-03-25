Kangana Ranaut Walks The Ramp As Showstopper For Khadi India At Lakme Fashion Week

Kangana Ranaut's admiration for India and its products is well-known. The actor doesn't leave any stone unturned in her efforts to promote Indian products. At the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week, the Manikarnika actor recently walked the runway for 'India's Own Khadi.'

Along with the tweet, two pictures were also posted where the Thalaivi actor was dressed in an off-white Khadi saree and a long off-white cardigan with a green stone-encrusted necklace.

"Presenting #KanganaRanaut as the showstopper for Khadi India presents MOSSI Abhishek Gupta Benares | Anavila | Anju Modi | Charu Parashar | Rina Dhaka at FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week," the Lakme Fashion Week official Twitter account stated.

Lakme Fashion Week kickstarts with a bang

FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) is back in India with an entirely physical exhibition, following demonstrations in global fashion capitals earlier this year. The venue has changed from Mumbai to New Delhi this year, but little else has changed, except the thrill of the physical runway.

Kangana’s 'Lock Upp' garnering controversy

Kangana Ranaut's newly launched reality programme is growing in popularity by the day. The controversial celebs who are locked up inside the show, which is created by Ekta Kapoor, are creating headlines.

After seeking blessings at the holy site with her sister Rangoli Chandel, the 'Panga' star shared some stunning photos on social media as the actress celebrated her 35th birthday on March 23. She wrote in the caption, "Today, on my birthday, I visited Bhagwati Shri Vaishnodevi ji... with her and my parents' blessings, I look forward to the coming year. Thank you everybody for their kindness and blessings."

Her followers got a glimpse of the picturesque site in the background, which provided a spectacular perspective of the hilly region. Rangoli, meanwhile, used her Instagram account to wish her sister a happy birthday.

"Dear Sister, you are the source of light and inspiration, your kindness and love are so pure that we are so the best and Happy, Happy birthday to you my beloved sister @kanganaranaut early morning Darshana at #vaisnodevi," she wrote beside a selfie with Kangana.

Kangana Ranaut was born in Bhambla, Himachal Pradesh, and has carved a name for herself in the Indian film business with films such as Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, Gangster, and Fashion.

Image: Twitter/@LakmeFashionWk