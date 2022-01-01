Kangana Ranaut Wants 'less FIRs', More 'love Letters' In New Year 2022

Actor Kangana Ranaut who had a roller coaster ride in 2021, is hoping for a better year ahead. While various stars are holding get-togethers at home or have jetted off to an exotic location, actor Kangana Ranaut decided to welcome the year while seeking blessings from God. The Tanu Weds Manu actor visited Rahu Ketu temple after seeking blessings at Tirupati Balaji.

The actor earlier visited a temple to kickstart 2022 on an auspicious note. Her hope for everyone on New Year was for it to be a 'memorable.' She visited the Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh. She conveyed her good wishes to her fans and followers. Kangana hoped that it would be a 'memorable year' for all.

Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Rahu Ketu temple

Now, post her visit to Tirupati, the actor visited the ‘only Ketu temple in the world’ and prayed for ‘less police complaints and FIR’s this year.’There is only one Rahu Ketu temple in the world…. It’s very close to Tirupati Balaji….performed some rituals there …. Out of five elemental Lingas, Vayo ( air element) Linda is also situated here …. Quite a remarkable place …. I went there to have the mercy of my beloved enemies, this year I want less Police complaints / FIR and more love letters….Jai Rahu Ketu ji ki,” she wrote on Instagram.

In the pictures shared by Kangana, she can be seen performing the rituals with the priests while the others showed her feeding grass to the cow outside the temple premises. The four-time National Award winner often expresses her thoughts on religion and also regularly visits temples. The 33-year-old visited the temples in Uttar Pradesh a few weeks ago. She had then taken to Instagram and shared photos from the trip, calling it a 'fortunate day' to head to the 'Krishnabhumi darshan.' She was all smiles as a child applied the tilak on her forehead. 'Radhe Radhe'. The National Award winner first visited the Bankey Bihari Temple on her way to the Krishan Janmabhumi as she said, "I don’t know what good karma I did to have your love and kindness, Krishna.”

IMAGE: Instagram/KanganaRanaut