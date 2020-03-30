Kangana Ranaut Wants To Work With Ranbir & Ranveer But Has A Condition; Read

Kangana Ranaut is one Bollywood actor who has gone on record to say no to playing smaller roles in comparison to male leads. She has starred in many movies where she seems to have carried the weight of the movie on her shoulders like in Queen, Manikarnika and Panga. However, when asked if she wanted to pair opposite any Gen-Y actors on screen, Kangana expressed her interest to work with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor.

In an exclusive interview with an entertainment portal, Kangana Ranaut reportedly expressed her interest to work with the Bollywood heroes, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor. However, the Queen actor has put forward a clause to this interest. She has reportedly said that she would only work with them provided she has an equal position in the cast. Kangana seems to have no interest in playing a damsel in distress waiting to be rescued by one of the hunky-dory.

Further in the interview, the Queen actor reportedly revealed the kind of work she wants to do with both Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. She said she wanted to do something like the Bollywood classic, Abhimaan with Ranbir Kapoor, deeming him perfect for Amitabh Bachchan's role. While for Ranveer Singh, Kangana wanted to re-create the Oscar-winner, A Star Is Born. The reason she chose this Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga starrer is because Kangana reportedly felt Ranveer Singh's "volatile" energy will be perfect for a role like Cooper.

Not only this, but the Panga actor also expressed her interest to work with Aamir Khan. With the Lagaan actor, she wanted to make a movie that recreated the magic of Dilip Kumar and Madhubala. For Kangana, Aamir Khan would be the perfect Dilip Kumar to her on-screen Madhubala. But if these projects will materialise in the future only time will tell.

