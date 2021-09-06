Kangana Ranaut Watches 'Thalaivii' For First Time, Calls It ‘best Film Of Career'

Kangana Ranaut is over the moon after watching her latest film Thalaivii recently. The actor made a big statement, calling it the 'best film' of her career, which has been decorated with multiple National Awards. She stated that it was a gratifying experience for her.

Kangana Ranaut reviews her film Thalaivii

Kangana had started the shooting for the movie in 2019 and completed it late last year, after which she has been awaiting the release. However, despite being in the zone of former actor-turned-politician Jayalalitha, stepping into the shoes of the former Tamil Nadu CM for the past 2-3 years, it was the first time she watched the complete film.

Sharing a poster of the movie, in the various avatars of Jayalalithaa's film and political career, as enacted by Kangana, she called it the 'best film' of her career till now, and a 'gratifying watch.'

She also thanked K Vijayendra Prasad, the veteran writer who has penned the story of Thalaivii. Kangana credited him as she got the opportunity to play the lead role in the movie. She also termed it as the 'role of a lifetime.'

Kangana Ranaut visits Chennai and Hyderabad

Kangana has been busy with visits to Chennai and Hyderabad in recent days. She paid tributes to Jayalalithaa at her memorial in Chennai on Saturday. On Sunday, there was a grand event held in Hyderabad where K Vijayendra Prasad and others were present.

Thalaivii

Thalaivii has been directed by AL Vijay. The movie features Arvind Swamy in the role of former actor & Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran. The film traces the equation between MGR and Jayalalithaa as they worked in films and then ventured into politics together. The movie also stars Madhoo in a pivotal role.

Thalaivii will be hitting theatres in parts of the country on September 10. However, the movie is currently involved in a controversy over multiplexes refusing to screen the Hindi version. The decision is allegedly based on the makers' decision to release the movie on an Over-the-Top platform soon. They have, however, decided to screen the Tamil and Telugu versions.