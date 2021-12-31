Less than a day is left for 2022 to arrive, and the preparations to welcome the new year have already begun. People are all set to bid adieu to 2021 and celebrate new year's eve. However, due to increasing COVID-19 cases, governments of several states have asked people to stay home and have imposed restrictions on outdoor or rooftop parties. Ahead of new year's eve, several Bollywood celebrities have planned a short trip to celebrate. Recently, Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut and celebrity couple Shahid and Mira Kapoor were spotted at the airport as they were set to jet off for their New Year's eve plans.

Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut was recently papped at the airport as she was set to board a flight for new year's eve. The actor looked gorgeous in a peach-coloured saree which she paired with an orange puff-sleeved blouse. She did not wear any makeup and tied her hair in a ponytail. The Queen star completed her look with a pearl necklace and a beige handbag. The actor arrived at the airport in a black car and also stopped when the paparazzi asked her to pose. She politely wished the camera people a happy new year.

Shahid & Mira Kapoor's new year's plans

Bollywood's one of the most beloved couples, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, also seemingly have some New Year's eve plans away from home. The couple was spotted at the airport. Mira Rajput sported a black tank top on olive green track pants and tied a black jacket around her waist. She completed her look with a jute bag and white shoes. On the other hand, the Jersey star looked dapper in a white hoodie and pants and sported a half hair bun. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple took care of all safety norms as they wore matching face masks and black goggles.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is currently enjoying being a producer for her debut production Tiku Weds Sheru. The actor also has Dhakad, Sita and Tejas in the pipeline. On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor's sports drama Jersey again faced a delay due to surging CCOVID-19 cases. The film was set to release on December 31, 2021.

