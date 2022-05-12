Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut weighed in on South superstar Mahesh Babu's statement that 'Bollywood cannot afford him'. Though Mahesh's team later clarified that the Spyder actor's comment was blown out of proportion and that he made it in jest, the statement didn't go unnoticed and the latest reactions are proof of it.

The Thalaivi actor, who is currently gearing up for the release of her forthcoming highly-anticipated film, Dhaakad, said, "why to kick up controversy on small things?"

Kangana Ranaut says, 'Bollywood cannot afford Mahesh Babu'

During the second trailer launch of Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut took to the stage and shed light on Mahesh Babu's controversial remark. Ranaut said, "He’s right, Bollywood cannot afford Mahesh Babu because I know for a fact that many filmmakers offer him many movies and he and his generation singlehandedly have made the Telugu film industry the number 1 film industry in India. So now, Bollywood can definitely not afford them."

'We can also say Hollywood cannot afford us': Kangana Ranaut

The 35-year-old actor continued speaking, "Aur isme mujhe nahi lagta choti choti baaton pe kyun controversy honi chahiye (why kick up controversy on small things?) Agar unhone kisi bhi lehze mein ye kaha hai toh I think it only makes sense. Hum bhi keh dete hai ke Hollywood can’t afford us ya jo bhi jis bhi tarah se bol sakte hai (We can also say Hollywood cannot afford us or say whatever way we want to convey our point)."

"But here’s one thing, I think he has shown respect for his work and industry which is why he has reached the level he is at today and we cannot deny that. The Telugu film industry did not get anything on a platter. They’ve left behind everyone in recent years. We only have things to learn from them", said Kangana.

'I don’t want to waste my time': Mahesh Babu

Earlier, this week, when Mahesh Babu was asked about his possible Hindi movie debut, he said, "I did get a lot of offers in Hindi, but I don’t think they can afford me. I don’t want to waste my time working in an industry which can’t afford me. The stardom and the respect I get here (in the South) are huge, so I never really thought of leaving my industry and going to some other industry. I have always thought of doing films and becoming bigger. My dream is coming true now and I can’t be happier."

Image: Instagram/@urstrulymahesh/kanganaranaut