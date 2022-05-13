Kangana Ranaut Weighs In On Rising Attacks In Punjab; Adds 'not Interested In Politics'

Amid the rising tensions in Punjab as a result of an attack on the intelligence wing headquarters in Chandigarh, Kangana Ranaut pressed on the significance of an 'Akhand Bharat'. During her promotional event in the state for her upcoming film Dhaakad where she will be seen stepping into the shoes of a spy, the actor talked about forces demanding their own country, and separation from India.

Without mincing words, the 35-year-old condemned such acts of uproar and labelled them as 'internationally funded terrorists'. She also opined that the common people of the states do not support such acts.

Kangana Ranaut on need for 'Akhand Bharat'

As reported by ANI, Kangana Ranaut talked about the current situation in Punjab stating, ''Punjab is a part of India and will always be. Nobody can separate it.'' She also asserted that a unified India holds immense power and a group of people from any state, be it Punjab, Tamil Nadu or Himachal Pradesh, demand for their own country, does not mean their wishes can be fulfilled.

Reiterating her statement, the actor said, ''Nobody can just cut off a part of their body and give it away. Be it Punjab, Tamil Nadu or Himachal Pradesh, a part of the body can't be cut off and just given away.''

As per ANI's tweet, Kangana Ranaut added, ''Punjab has always been India's part. Just because people raise issue for their own country,doesn't mean we give them part of our country. Such hooligans are internationally funded terrorists. Common citizenry doesn't support them,we're Bhartiyas & need Akhand Bharat''

Additionally, Ranaut weighed in on the crimes and atrocities taking place in the country and opined that all crimes such as 'Jihad, murder, rapes' and more need to have severe consequences. She also urged the government to take stringent actions against such criminals.

Kangana Ranaut on entering into politics

Furthermore, Ranaut addressed the rumours making the rounds suggesting that the 35-year-old is contemplating entering politics. Refuting such claims, Ranaut stated, ''I am not entering politics for sure. I always speak for the welfare of the country maybe that is why people think I might join politics. I have no interest in Politics.''

She also averred that she is content being an artist considering the plethora of films in her kitty. The actor concluded, ''I have back to back films lined up for release and I am happy being an artist. I am not ready to serve the people.''

(With inputs from PTI)

Image: ANI