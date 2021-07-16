Kangana Ranaut 'will Miss' Co-star Arjun Rampal As The Actor Completes Shooting 'Dhaakad'

Kangana Ranaut has recently wrapped a project Arjun Rampal. To mark the end of the shooting of their upcoming film Dhaakad, the Manikarnika actor took to her social media on July 16, as she announced the wrap of shooting his portions for the action film. In the Instagram Story uploaded by Ranaut, the Arjun can be seen opening a bottle of champagne as he wore a black vest and flaunted blonde hair and a tattoo on his chest.

Uploading the story, Kangana wrote, "It's a film wrap for our baddy @rampal72 will miss you on the sets #Dhaakad". Several crew members can also be seen in the background with their cameras out celebrating the actor's film wrap. Arjun Rampal will be seen essaying the antagonist in Dhaakad. His character is named Rudraveer in the film starring Kangana as Agent Agni.

Announcing the wrap of his role in the movie, Arjun too shared a special note for director Razneesh Ghai along with a photo. He took to his Instagram and penned a thank you letter to the director. The caption read "Brothers in Arms. What a pleasure @razylivingtheblues what an experience. Thank you. Kiddo. Love and till we meet again #dhaakad.". The actor was accompanied by girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and son Arik for the international shoot.

Arjun Rampal's bulked up avatar and bold look with platinum blonde hair has grabbed fans' attention, and has been one of the major talking points about the film. He has been sharing his new look on Instagram which became an instant hit among his social media followers. He took to Instagram to thank his 'brother; hairstylist Aalim Hakim for his dapper look and credited Razneesh Ghai, director of Dhaakad for realising 'that dream'.

More about the Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal starrer

Dhaakad is an upcoming action movie helmed by director Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai. The movie will trace the journey of a fiery and tough international spy who will embark on an action-packed, gun blazing adventure. The film stars Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Sharib Hashmi in lead roles. The movie was set to be released on 13 November 2020. But, the release has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the movie is all slated to release on October 1, 2021. The movie's first schedule was shot in Madhya Pradesh.

On the work front. Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi, a biopic based on Tamil Nadu's former chief minister, Jayalalithaa. The film that was slated to release on April 23 this year, but got postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new release date is yet to be announced by the makers. Apart from this, she has films like Tejas, Manikarnika Returns The Legend Of Didda and Emergency on her list slated to release soon. Emergency is a home production for the actor, based on the life of India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Recently, Kangana welcomed her costar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, onboard for their upcoming project Tiku weds Sheru which was earlier said to star late actor Irrfan Khan.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.