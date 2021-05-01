Kangana Ranaut Wishes Her Father On His Birthday, Also Shares Her Favourite 'summer Lunch'

Kangana Ranaut on Saturday took to her social media handle to wish her father Amardeep Ranaut on his birthday. Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel also shared some pictures and penned a heartfelt note.

Sharing a black and white picture, Kangana wrote, "Dear Papa, I wish growing up you weren't such...strict parent but thank you for those melancholic eyes, curly hair and...brave hot blood...and volcanic anger. I haven't just got your blood but also...fire." Rangoli Chandel, meanwhile wrote, "Dearest Papa. Wishing to the Almighty for your better health and great days in the future. May you always be happy because you deserve it. Many happy returns of the day, Papa & Nanu" [sic]

Later in the day, Kangana also shared a picture of her lunch and wrote, "For summers I like mostly curd rice and salad for dinner these days turmeric shot for immunity, mostly like to eat early around 6 pm, while I like fruits and nuts for breakfast look forward to slightly indulgent lunch." [sic]

Meanwhile, among the other projects in Kangana's kitty are Thalaivi, Dhaakad, and Tejas. Thalaivi was gearing up for release this month but has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic wave. She recently completed a schedule of Tejas in Rajasthan and of Dhaakad in Madhya Pradesh.