Kangana Ranaut Wishes Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan On His Birthday

Kangana Ranaut on Friday wished Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his 62nd birthday. Addressing the CM as 'Mama' and sharing the picture with Team Dhaakad, Kangana wrote, "Mama @ChouhanShivraj ji ko #Dhaakad team ki taraf se janmadin ki hardik shubhkamnae." [sic]

Mama @ChouhanShivraj⁩ ji ko #Dhaakad team ki taraf se janmadin ki hardik shubhkamnaen 🙏 pic.twitter.com/TZMPImICgs — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 5, 2021

In January, the actor’s meeting with the state’s Chief Minister had become a talking point. The leader had praised her for making a film on social issues and women entrepreneurs.

“The Beti Bachao movement has been underway in the state and I am happy that film is about the abuse faced by women and children," he tweeted. "Padma Shri Kangana is a brilliant, talented, and a nationalist artist. I am happy that the film has put priority on social issues. I wish them the best for the shooting and thank them for shooting in the state,’ he added.

अभिनेत्री सुश्री @KanganaTeam और उनकी टीम ने आज निवास पर भेंटकर अपनी आगामी फिल्म धाकड़ की मध्यप्रदेश में शूटिंग के संबंध में चर्चा की।



प्रदेश में इस समय बेटी बचाओ अभियान चल रहा है और मुझे खुशी है कि उनकी यह फिल्म महिलाओं और बच्चों के शोषण के खिलाफ है। pic.twitter.com/T4VyRU2sk8 — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) January 9, 2021

Action-thriller 'Dhaakad' to release on October 1

High-octane action film Dhaakad is set to hit the theatres on October 1. The official Twitter page of the movie, featuring Kangana Ranaut, and Divya Dutta, announced the release date and unveiled a new poster. "@SohamRockstrEnt's #Dhaakad, India's first female-led mega action thriller starring @KanganaTeam, releasing in cinemas on 1st October 2021," the tweet read. The film is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, a noted ad filmmaker and produced by Sohail Maklai Productions and Asylum Films. The makers had released the first teaser of the film in 2019.

