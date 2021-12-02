Kangana Ranaut Wishes 'remarkable Human Being' Rangoli Chandel On Birthday; See Pics

On Rangoli Chandel's birthday today, Kangana Ranaut left no stone unturned in appreciating her sister for her courage and valour, noting that she's a 'remarkable human being'. The Thalaivii star took to her social media handle and uploaded Chandel's picture, further mentioning that she's a genuine fighter who has garnered immense respect for never delving into self-pity or self-loathing and wears her scars like medals.

Kangana is extremely close to her sister Rangoli Chandel, and the duo can be seen heaping praises on each other on multiple occasions. Meanwhile, the actor is currently stationed in Manali with her family and has been sharing glimpses from her getaway.

Kangana wishes Rangoli Chandel on her birthday

Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday, December 2, the Thalaivii star uploaded her sister's picture and wrote," Huge respect for those who wear scars like medals and never delve in self-pity or self-loathing. Mark of a genuine fighter and a remarkable human being...you deserve everything and much more Rangs... waiting for you here come soon." She also dropped an adorable selfie of Rangoli and her son Prithvi, along with a birthday cake sticker. Take a look.

Rangoli also shared a post on her birthday morning, expressing gratitude for 'friends, family and work'. "On this birthday, Grateful for everything… life, family, friends, work …. filled with gratitude", she wrote.

On Kangana's recent Padma Shri win, Chandel was seen lauding her sister, noting that she's so proud and lucky to have her as a sibling. Taking to her Instagram handle, Rangoli Chandel shared a few pictures with Kangana and wrote, "My sister @kanganaranaut !! How lucky I am to say this. Feeling so proud and happy even words falling short to explain !! May Maa Ambika keep showering her blessings on you!!! (sic)"

Ranaut received India's fourth-highest civilian award Padma Shri on 8 November 2021 for her contribution to Indian cinema. The star also uploaded a video message wherein she expressed gratitude for her Guru and parents, noting that the latest reward recognises her role as a good citizen of the country. She also mentioned that she feels honoured to receive a civilian award.

(Image: Instagram@rangoli_r_chandel)