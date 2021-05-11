Kangana Ranaut wishes sister, brother-in-law on anniversary, calls them 'eternal lovers'

Actress Kangana Ranaut’s sister and manager Rangli Chandel completed 10 years of togetherness with her husband Ajay on May 11. To celebrate their marriage anniversary and extend her heartfelt wishes, the Manikarnika actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a throwback picture from her sister’s wedding. Calling the couple ‘eternal lovers’, Kangana wrote how Rangoli and Ajay have always managed to give true couple goals through their act of togetherness and true love for each other.

Kangana Ranaut wishes Rangoli Chandel on anniversary

In the throwback picture, Rangoli is looking ethereal in a red lehenga while Ajay looks dapper in sherwani as he puts the garland on his wife’s neck during the jaimaal ceremony. While captioning the post, Kangana wrote, “ Happy 10th anniversary to eternal lovers. You both make us believe in true love and togetherness, thank you for being so wonderful.”

Apart from Kangana, her sister also took to Instagram and penned an adorable post while recalling her journey with her husband over the years. Expressing her love for her husband, Rangoli wrote, “Dearest Husband, On the 10th year of our anniversary, thanks for knowing that your wife is always right, you are a keeper! Happy Anniversary, Ajay. PS: I am the most happiest to find you in my life & I love you the most.”

