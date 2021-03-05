Kangana Ranaut Wraps Mumbai Schedule Of 'Tejas', Shares Pictures With Director Sarvesh

Kangana Ranaut on Friday shared some pictures from her upcoming film Tejas and revealed that she has wrapped the Mumbai schedule of the film. She also added that she will now be heading to Delhi and Rajasthan for other schedules.

Kangana also thanked her fans and crew for their love and blessings. Earlier, in August, the Manikarnika actress had expressed her pride in being a part of the 'exhilarating story' being directed by Sarvesh Mewar.

Successfully completed #Tejas mumbai schedule now heading to Delhi and Rajasthan soon for upcoming schedules...

Thank you everyone for your love and blessings 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uZcRL3lFKV — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 5, 2021

Earlier, Sarvesh had taken to Instagram and shared a picture from the first day of the shoot. In the picture, the filmmaker was seen explaining a scene to the lead actress. “With the One and Only @kanganaranaut 😎. Day 1 Tejas,” (sic) he captioned the post. Tejas will showcase Kangana as a fighter pilot. She will be essaying the role of a Sikh officer, Tejas Gill.

A few days back, Kangana shared a glimpse of her name tag on social media and left fans excited. “Playing a Sikh soldier in Tejas, I never knew until I read my character full name on my uniform today, had an instant smile on my face, our longings and love have a way of manifesting, the universe speaks to us in more ways than we understand,” she tweeted while sharing the batch from her uniform. Tejas revolves around a woman fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force.

Playing a Sikh soldier in Tejas, I never knew until I read my character full name on my uniform today, had an instant smile on my face, our longings and love has a way of manifesting, universe speaks to us in more ways than we understand ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wkR9jQWbhL — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 27, 2021

Kangana Ranaut is playing the lead role in the film. It was in 2016 when IAF allowed their women officers to join combat roles by inducting three fighter pilots: Flight Lieutenants Bhawana Kanth, Avani Chaturvedi, and Mohana Singh. Tejas is inspired by this landmark event.

