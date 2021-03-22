Kangana Ranaut's 4th National Film Award Lauded By Sister Rangoli Chandel

The winners of the 67th National Film Award were announced on March 22 for the films that released in 2019. Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut won the prestigious award in the Best Actress category for her performances in Panga and Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel could not contain her excitement on the former's big win. She took to her Instagram to appreciate Kangana Ranaut's National Award.

Rangoli Chandel on Kangana Ranaut's National Award

Her sister Rangoli showered love on Kangana by writing, "Can you believe this? 4th National Award for Manikarnika and Panga both...Best actress ever my dearest sis!!!" In the following Instagram story, Rangoli shared the photo of Kangana's official announcement and captioned it, "Best birthday gift ever to my sister". She also shared a picture of Ranaut and hailed her as 'undisputed queen'.

Kangana Ranaut in Panga and Manikarnika

Manikarnika was a period drama film based on the life of Rani Laxmi Bai. Kangana essayed the role of Manikarnika whose name is later changed to Rani Laxmi Bai. It also chronicled the battles the warrior queen had to face. In Panga, Ranaut played the role of a middle-class woman who is a Kabbadi world champion. She decides to play again despite people telling her not to because of her age. Both of these films were well received by the audience as well.

National Film Awards 2019 winners

The awards were expected to be held last year but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were pushed ahead. Other Bollywood celebrities who won big at the National Awards 2019 are Manoj Bajpayee in the Best Actor category for the film Bhonsle, Pallavi Joshi in the Best Supporting Actress for The Tashkent Files and Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan in the Best Direction category for Bahattar Hoorain. B Praak won the National Award in the Best Male Playback Singer category for Kesari. Chhichhore won the Best Hindi Film National Award and Holy Rights and Ladli won in the Best Film on Social Issues category. An Engineered Dream won in the Best Film category. Dhanush won the National Award in the Best Actor category for Asuran and Vijay Sethupathy bagged the coveted award in the Best Supporting Actor for Super Deluxe.

