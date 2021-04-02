Kangana Ranaut's 'Chali Chali' Song From 'Thalaivi' Out, Samantha Akkineni Reacts

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Thalalivi's first song Chali Chali is out and it shows Jayalalithaa's 'golden days' — her time in the film industry. The track has been sung by Saindhavi Prakash. Composed by GV Prakash Kumar, the lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil.

Highlighting the initial phase of Jayalalithaa's filmy career, 'Chali Chali' traces sequences even from her first film Vennira Adai (1965). Ironically, having started her career at a very young age, Jayalalithaa herself wasn't allowed to watch her debut film as it was rated 'A'. Replicating the exact looks of Jayalalithaa, Kangana Ranaut embodies the avatar of the yesteryear actress perfectly, as Chali Chali replicates the golden era of Jayalalithaa's film career. Shooting entirely in a studio format like the olden times, the shoot lasted for three days capturing the varied looks of Jayalalithaa through the song.

The story of Thalaivi traces the life journey of Jayalalithaa, who was known as one of the most influential women in Indian politics. For the first time, the untold story of Amma - the nation’s revolutionary hero is being portrayed on the big screen. The film will showcase Jayalalithaa’s inspirational journey from a 16-year old debutant in the world of Tamil cinema who goes on to become a superstar and eventually becomes Thalaivia's revolutionary leader.

Reactions to the song

Apart from Kangana, and Bhagyashree, the film also stars Arvind Swami as politician MG Ramachandran, and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi. Presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment, and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films, Thalaivi is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy. Thalaivi is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu in theatres on April 23, 2021.