Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'; Sameer Vidwans Praises Kartik Aaryan: Bollywood Recap

A lot of important events took place in the entertainment industry on June 24, 2021. From Kangana Ranaut's Emergency movie updates to Kartik Aaryan in Satyanarayan Ki Katha, here are all the newsmakers. Read on to know more about what transpired in the entertainment industry on this day.

Kangana Ranaut to don the director's cap for Emergency

Kangana Ranaut who has a host of films lined up for release this year will be sitting on the director’s seat for her next film Emergency. Kangana took to Koo to share that she will be directing her upcoming project based on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s life. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency will be helmed by Ritesh Shah, who has films like Pink, Kahaani, Kahaani 2, and others to his credit.

Kartik Aaryan in Satyanarayan Ki Katha

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Kartik Aaryan recently shared the teaser of his upcoming movie, Satyanarayan ki Katha directed by Sameer Vidwans. The debutant Bollywood director talked about casting the actor for his movie in a recent interview. The director expressed his nervousness and said that he is anxious and curious to know where the journey will take him. The director added that it is a unique "moving love story" which will bring out a facet of the actor's talent which the audience hasn't seen so far. He praised the actor and called him "immensely talented" and that he wanted only him for such a role.

Kabir Bedi talks about his traumatic experience

Bollywood actor Kabir Bedi who recently turned author with his published autobiography titled Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Journey of an Actor recently bared it all and opened up about the "traumatic" time in his life when his son died by suicide and about the humiliation he faced after going bankrupt in Hollywood. Elaborating on the same, he said, "I mean I went through traumatic experiences with my son's suicide, with my bankruptcy in Hollywood. I mean it's very humiliating for a celebrity to be bankrupted. But you have to find ways of rising, and resurrecting yourself."

Minissha Lamba's plastic surgery rumours

Bollywood actor Minissha Lamba recently dismissed speculations about undergoing plastic surgery during her initial career days to maintain her ‘girl-next-door look’. During her recent conversation with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Minissha squashed all the rumours and called it ridiculous. She revealed that she would deny doing the same for anything. Further, when she was asked by Siddharth about whether these rumours affect her or not, Minissha confessed that as actors’ there are certain perks that they enjoy along with some disadvantages. She revealed that actors are bound by rumours and if they want to sustain in this industry then they need to be ‘thick-skinned.'

Kareena Kapoor Khan's movie night with Taimur

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories recently and shared a video of some yummy ice cream sent to her by her close friend and producer Rhea Kapoor. Kareena added that she would enjoy that ice cream with her son Taimur and have a movie night as well. Along with it, Bebo also wrote, "Can't wait to dig in".

