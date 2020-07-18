When Kangana Ranaut Disclosed Her Favourite Song She Sings As A 'bathroom Singer'

Kangana Ranaut is one of the most respected and celebrated actors in the entertainment industry. She has always made the headlines for her versatile acting skills and bold statements. The actor has won many hearts and awards in her acting career spanning more than a decade. Kangana has won three National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards. She has also featured six times in the Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 List. Having won great achievements, Kangana Ranaut is still a very down-to-earth and humble personality. During her appearance at an award function, Kangana Ranaut revealed her favourite song that she loves to sing in the bathroom. Read ahead to know-

Kangana Ranaut’s favourite “bathroom song”

Kangana Ranaut is not only known for her great acting talent but also for being the fun, loving, and bubbly person that she is. During her appearance on an award function, host Manish Sharma called the actor on stage in order to play a fun game with her, called "Never Have I Ever". Kangana Ranaut was asked to eat a piece of the chocolate kept in front of her if her answer is ‘yes’ and to consume a coffee shot if her answer is ‘no’.

While playing the game, when Kangana Ranaut was asked if she likes to sing when she enters the bathroom. To answer the question, Kangana Ranaut picked up a piece of chocolate as a way of saying “yes” to the question. When Manish Paul asked Kangana Ranaut that what is the first song that comes to her mind just as the shower starts, she sang a few lines of the song, Meri Jaan Tumpe Sadke from the movie Sawan Ki Ghata (1966). The song is originally sung by Mahendra Kapoor and features Manoj Kumar, Sharmila Tagore, Mumtaz, Pran, and Madan Puri.

Kangana Ranaut was also asked a few other fun questions like if she has ever broken a traffic signal to which Kangana Ranaut said “yes”. On being asked if she has ever stolen a towel from a hotel room, also Kangana Ranaut said “yes”. The actor played the segment with humour and honesty.

