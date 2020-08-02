Kangana Ranaut’s GIFs To Spruce Up Your Chat Game, Check Here

Kangana Ranaut has established herself as one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood today. She has proved her mettle time and again with each passing film. She debuted in the industry with Anurag Basu’s Gangster and even received immense praise for her performance in the film. Since then, Kangana Ranaut has been a part of several hit films like Fashion, Queen, Panga, and many more. If you are also a fan of the actor, take a look at these relatable GIFs that you can embed into your chats to make them more fun.

Kangana Ranaut’s GIFs to add to your chats

When you look back at your plans before COVID-19 hit the world

This scene has gone on to become one of the most iconic scenes of Kangana Ranaut. This scene was a part of her film Queen. Kangana Ranaut gained several praises for her performance in the film including the Best Actress Award at the National Film Awards that year.

When your brother tells you that he has not stolen your snacks from the refrigerator

When you look at your crush

When you try to focus on your online class after waking up just seconds before

When your parents ask you to put on a dance performance for your relatives

What showing off your newly purchased clothes looks like

Kangana Ranaut’s scene is from her film Fashion for which she even won a National Film Award. She played the role of a supermodel in the film who eventually stumbles down in her career. This scene is from the time when her character was at the top of her game and is one of the most memorable scenes of Kangana Ranaut.

When you wake up and it is already 1 PM

How you greet your relatives that you do not like

When you get to dance at your best friend’s wedding

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga earlier this year. Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in A. L. Vijay directed Thalaivi where she will be playing the role of Indian politician Jayalalithaa. She will also be seen in an action avatar for Dhaakad which is directed by Razneesh Ghai.

