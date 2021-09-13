Kangana Ranaut's Jokes About Sister, Anil Kapoor On Trolls | Bollywood Recap For Sept 13

Kangana Ranaut Jokes About Not Wanting Sister In Her Life Anymore: 'I’ll Unfollow Rangoli'

Actor Kangana Ranaut thrilled the audiences with her excellent portrayal of actor and politician J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivii, which hit theatres on September 10. The movie had also been making headlines owing to a long-running feud between the makers and multiplex chains regarding the movie's theatrical release. In a recent interview with RJ Raunac, the actor spoke about her conflict-ridden opinions, social media backlash, the differences in the Indian and south film industry as well as a joke that the duo played on her sister Rangoli Chandel. Read more

'It is really encouraging' Arjun Kapoor To Start Health Centric Chat Sessions With Trainer, Dietitian On Social Media

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who has gone through a great body transformation before his Bollywood debut, has always been vocal about his love for staying fit and working out. From sweating into the gym for hours to playing soccer with friends, he has been doing a lot to take proper care of his physique. Now, the actor is all set to start fitness-related chat sessions on social media to motivate others towards fitness. Read more

Anil Kapoor Reacts To Online Trolls Calling Him And Sonam Kapoor 'shameless'

Celebrities are often in the limelight and become the target of online trolls. Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor had a befitting response to one such troll. Kapoor recently appeared on a talk show where the host read out a mean comment about the actor and his daughter Sonam Kapoor. The online troll called Anil and his daughter Sonam Kapoor 'shameless' people who would do anything for money. Read more

'This is special' Sonu Sood Gets Emotional After Fan Honours Him With Mother's Sketch; Actor Pens Sweet Note

Actor Sonu Sood, who has always been vocal about his bond with late mother Saroj, recently took to his Instagram story and expressed an unfulfilled dream. The actor shared a sketch made by a fan as a tribute to his humanitarian work, where the actor’s mother can be seen holding the trophy won by him. Read more

Kartik Aaryan Wraps Up 'most Challenging' Climax Of Upcoming Film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Kartik Aaryan is one of the busiest actor in Bollywood. The actor has been shooting for his two upcoming films Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy. He is keeping his Instagram followers informed about the updates regarding the films. He recently announced the wrap of the long-pending horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa's climax shot and shared how it was challenging for him. Read more

IMAGE: KANGANA RANAUT/ ANIL KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM