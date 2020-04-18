Kangana Ranaut's Lowest Rated Movies On IMDb That Failed To Impress Fans

Kangana Ranaut is one of the popular names in Bollywood. She was last seen in Panga alongside Jassie Gill and Richa Chadda. She played the role of Jaya Nigam in the movie. Reportedly, the movie had a budget of ₹24 crores and it earned ₹50 crores at the box office. Kangana Ranaut has done various movies throughout her life. Some of the movies of Kangana Ranaut were also the lowest rated. Take a look at some of Kangana Ranaut's lowest rated movies according to IMDb.

Kangana Ranaut's lowest rated movies

Rangoon

The movie is about events that happened in the Second World War. The characters of the movie include Rustom Billimoria played by Saif Ali Khan, Jamadar Nawab Malik by Shahid Kapoor and Julia by Kangana Ranaut. The movie is rated 5.7 out of 10 on IMDb.

Tezz

The director of the movie is Priyadarshan. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Kangana Ranaut in lead roles. The movie is rated 3.9 out of 10 on IMDb. The movie is an action thriller film.

Rajjo

The movie is rated 2.7 out of 10 on IMDb. The movie is about the life of a nautch girl, Rajjo (Kangana Ranaut), who falls in love with Chandu (Paras Arora). Rajjo released on November 15, 2013, and is directed by Vishwas Patil. The cast of the movie includes Kangana Ranaut, Paras Arora, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Jaya Prada, Sharad Shelar Deepika Amin and many more.

Shakalaka Boom Boom

The movie is rated 2.3 out of 10 on IMDb. The movie is directed and bankrolled by Suneel Dharshan. The cast of the movie includes Bobby Deol, Upen Patel, Celina Jaitly and Kangana Ranaut in the lead. Shakalaka Boom Boom released on 6 April, 2007.

