Kangana Ranaut's Message For Haters Amid Thalaivi's 1st Song 'Chali Chali' Announcement

Post stirring the excitement of the masses with a short glimpse of the song in the trailer, the makers of 'Thalaivi' are all set to release the first song 'Chali Chali' from the film on Friday, 2nd April. Kangana Ranaut shared the poster of the song on Wednesday and confirmed that the release date is April 23.

Responding to trade analyst Taran Adarsh's tweet, Kangana penned a message for her haters in the industry. She wrote, "History might just write in golden letters the woman who was the outsider step child, was destined to be their saviour, you never know life have many ways of amusing us, if this happens, remember Bullywood chillar party never ever gang up on your Mother again because 'a Mother is a mother'."

About the song 'Chali Chali'

After recently announcing the Vote for Thalaivi initiative on Kangana Ranaut's social media to ask the audience what they would like to see next from the film, the makers of Thalaivi were swamped with requests for the full song 'Chali Chali' after gauging the interests of the masses through the trailer. The trailer featured Kangana Ranaut filming sequences in a pool in the song, for the actress shot for almost 24 hours in the water.

Highlighting the initial phase of Jayalalithaa's filmy career, 'Chali Chali' traces sequences even from her first film Vennira Adai (1965). Ironically, having started her career at a very young age, Jayalalithaa herself wasn't allowed to watch her debut film as it was rated 'A'. Replicating the exact looks of Jayalalithaa, Kangana Ranaut embodies the avatar of the yesteryear actress perfectly, as Chali Chali replicates the golden era of Jayalalithaa's film career. Shooting entirely in a studio format like the olden times, the shoot lasted for 3 days capturing the varied looks of Jayalalithaa through the song.