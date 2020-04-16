Kangana Ranaut's Monochrome Pictures Have A Special Story To Tell

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram account is filled with various kinds of posts that speak a lot about the life of the actor. Amongst the various posts that she shares on her Instagram account, either sending out a message, flaunting her outfit or thanking her fans, Kangana Ranaut also shares some hidden stories through her Instagram posts. Here are some monochrome images the actor posted on her Instagram account that carries a special message.

Kangana Ranaut's monochrome pictures

On the occasion of Dussera, Kangana Ranaut wished her fans by posting a monochrome image, which was a still from her movie Manikarnika. She looked stunning dressed as a warrior and the ancient ornaments completed her look. She shared a special message about the auspicious day of Dussera, on which the good overpowers the evil.

Another monochrome picture Kangana Ranaut posted on her Instagram account was on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. She was dressed in a traditional saree as she sat spinning the charkha. On a special day, she shared a special message to her fans telling them how a sustainable future lies within the khadi textile industry.

This collage picture shared on Kangana Ranaut's Instagram was from the bts of a photoshoot for a magazine. Through this monochrome picture, Kangana Ranaut shared her thoughts on joining politics. Kangana Ranaut was asked if she would ever join politics to which the actor said that she might have 100 mini superpowers but to be a leader you need to be selfless and totally dedicated.

Kangana Ranaut posted this monochrome picture with her stylist from the Cannes Film Festival. The duo was seen holding hands as her stylist walked her through the crowd. Kangana Ranaut looked stunning in her embellished outfit as her hair and makeup were done in a way that made her look dramatic. Through the special post, she thanked her stylist and shared how her mood stayed throughout the event.

