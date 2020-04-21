Kangana Ranaut's Most Memorable Romantic Songs To Listen To

Kangana Ranaut started her career at the age of 16. She made her debut in the film Gangster in 2006 when she was only 17 years old. The movie was critically acclaimed and also received praise from the viewers. Kangana is the recipient of several awards including Padma Shri. Kangana has been featured in many romantic songs as well. To know the list of her best romantic songs, continue reading.

List of Kangana Ranaut's Most Romantic Songs

Yeh Ishq Hai - Rangoon

This is from the movie Rangoon starring Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The movie is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The music of the song Yeh Ishq Hai is composed by Vishal Bhardwaj and written by Gulzar. This song has more than 54 million views on Youtube.

Soniyo – Raaz 2

Raaz 2 is the sequel to Raaz. The song Soniyo is sung by renowned singers Sonu Nigam, Shreya Goshal & Neeraj Shridhar. The music of the song is composed by Raju Singh and lyrics are penned by Kumaar. This song has more than 271 million views on Youtube.

Tum Jo Aaye Zindagi Mein - Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai

Well-known artists like Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Tulsi Kumar have sung the song Tum Jo Aaye Zindagi Mein from the movie Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai in 2010. The song has more than 140 million views on Youtube. The memorable lyrics of the song are penned by Irshaad Kamil and the music director of the song is Pritam.

Tuhi Meri Shab Hai - Gangster A Love Story

The song Tuhi Meri Shab Hai from the film Gangster- A Love Story has touched many fans' hearts since it was released. The song was sung by K.K., Abhijit, Sunidhi Chauhan, Kavita Seth, Zubeen, James and the lyrics were penned by Sayeed Quadri, Nilesh Mishra, Mayur. The music director of the song is Pritam. The song has more than 333 million views on Youtube.

