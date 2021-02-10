Kangana Ranaut's New 'Thalaivi' Stills Hit The Internet; Get Thumbs Up From Netizens

New looks of Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi were recently released by the actor on social media. Going by the pictures, one can say that the actor has completely transformed from her usual look to fit into the role of a star from the South. The pictures transition to show three phases of Jayalalithaa’s life. Fans were very happy to see Kangana take up the role and make the transformation. While some fans said she looked like the quintessential early 90’s South star, others have complimented her versatility. Thalaivi release date has not yet been decided on.

Thalaivi's new stills released

In the first picture, Kangana Ranaut is seen in gold attire. She is striking a pose as the shot has been clicked in the middle of a dance sequence. She has donned a South Indian dance costume with the head-gear on. Her outfit is heavily embellished and she has worn heavy jewellery too. From her head to her feet, pieces of jewellery adorn every part of her and are befitting a dancer. The picture has muted tones to give it an authentic feel of the past and the silhouette of backup dancers can be seen behind her. The allusion is to Goddess Durga with her manifold hands.

The next picture again follows the gold colour scheme of the previous picture but this time the gold is a little more muted. This particular still shows Ranaut as Cleopatra and the Giza replica can be seen behind her. She is standing on stage with her hands folded in front of her. Heavy jewellery adorns her body again in this picture. Most of her jewellery is in tones of black and copper. A wig of straight black hair with fringes frames her face.

The final frame shows Kangana in the avatar of Jayalalithaa that people remember the late CM by. She is wearing a maroon saree that covers her totally. She also has a walking stick in her hand and a brace on her neck. There are people standing behind her who are not in the focus. Her hair is up in a bun and she is sporting a bindi. She is seen gazing intensely at the person in front of her who is not visible in the picture.

