Kangana Ranaut's Parents Perform Puja On Actor's Birthday Day After Her National Award Win

Kangana Ranaut's family is ecstatic after the announcement of her winning the National Award for the fourth time. On March 23, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel took to her Instagram to share photos of the puja organised by their parents at their ancestral village. She also informed netizens that the puja was organised on the occasion of Kangana's birthday and also to celebrate her National Award win.

Puja organised on the occasion of Kangana Ranaut's birthday

In the photo shared by Rangoli, here mother is seen getting a sacred thread tied around her wrist. In the slideshow, she also shared the photo of the delicacies that were made on the occasion. In the caption of the post, Rangoli wrote, "Mom did pooja and pahadi dhaam at our ancestral village on the auspicious occasion of her beloved daughter’s birthday & 4th National award win , we all are so so proud of our superstar." Kangana won the National Award for her performances in Panga and Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.

On the occasion of Kangana Ranaut's birthday, Rangoli also shared a post dedicated to her sister. She shared a series of pictures of Kangana and also penned a heartfelt note for her. In her note, she caller Kangana her heartbeat and lifeline as well. "When the sun shines hot and wind blows cold our spring baby came down to earth, she is bit like spring , & wild as wind but her love and care is so deep and exceptional that am feeling so emotional just thinking about that .... you are our heartbeat & lifeline â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ Have a wonderful day my dear sister. Happiest Happiest birthday", her caption read.

The actor's highly anticipated film Thalaivi's trailer was launched on March 23. The film traces the journey of the late actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa, who served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for six terms. The trailer also gives glimpses into Jayalalithaa's early movie career and how she decided to venture into politics. The trailer also shows how she fought to stand up for herself when she was surrounded by people who could not stand to see her rise. The film is directed by AL Vijay and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh. The cast of the film also includes Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta, Poorna and Madhoo.

Image courtesy- @rangoli_r_chandel Instagram